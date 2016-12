Bike designer Roland Sands rode out on to the stage last night at the Buffalo Chip Campground, shortly before Kid Rock was to perform for the Sturgis Bike Rally. A reported "malfunction" happened immediately, as you can see in the video below, and his bike drove out in to the crowd.





According to the Rapid City Journal, at least one person spent the night in a local hospital. Injuries include a broken nose and wounded leg. #county17

#news