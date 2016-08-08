Jessica Grant, photography intern with the Game and Fish, said participants will learn how to capture compelling stories through photography, create dynamic compositions and control the technical aspects of images. The two-hour-long session will include a presentation and the opportunity for you to shoot under Jessica’s guidance. After the workshop, you will be prepared to take stunning images of Wyoming’s wild places and animals.

The workshop will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casper Game and Fish office located at 3030 Energy Lane. Participants should bring a camera and RSVP to Jessica Grant at jessica.grant1@wyo.gov. #oilcity

Join the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for a free photography workshop August 17 in Casper.