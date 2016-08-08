Lava Mountain Fire now 90 percent contained; Union Pass Road reopened

(Dubois, Wyo.) - Great Basin Team #2 reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire has burned 14,643 acres and is now 90 percent contained. Currently 257 personnel are working on the fire with 3 crews, 18 engines, 2 dozers, 2 helicopters, plus command and support personnel.



Union Pass Road, FR 240 and FR 263 has been reopened. Also the Falls Campground is now open to the public for camping.

According to the most recent release, yesterday’s rain showers helped to cool some of the hot spots within the interior or the Lava Mountain Fire, though rainfall amounts were quite variable across the fire area. A slight chance of thunderstorms remains today, though little if any rain is expected. The fire is likely to continue to smolder for several weeks yet. Drier conditions and high winds are anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday which will likely dry the fuels quickly and allow the fire to continue to smolder and creep through any unburned vegetation with occasional torching.

There remains about a 10% uncontained perimeter in steep, inaccessible terrain. This uncontained edge is being monitored. Otherwise crews are concentrating on mop-up and suppression repair activities.

The following communities have been de-escalated to “READY” status: Timberline Ranch, Big Diamond Ranch, Long Creek Subdivision, Sheridan Creek Cow Camp, MacKenzie Highland Ranch, Triangle C Ranch, Falls Creek Campground, Roaring River Subdivision, Lava Mountain Lodge, Double Bar J Ranch, Stony Point, Bald Mountain, Upper and Lower Warm Springs, Teton Valley Ranch Camp, Hat Butte area, Sawmill Turnoff, and Union Pass and Porcupine Subdivisions.

Forest Roads 532, 538, 540, 542, 629, and 732 remain closed. Also Forest System motorized trails 10, 11, and 15 and the Continental Divide Trail from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob are closed. These roads and trails are closed due to safety concerns as crews continue to work on repair of suppression activities and to assess the routes for hazard trees that could fall.

Cooperating Agencies include Shoshone National Forest, Fremont County Fire Protection District, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, Wyoming State Forestry Division, and Bureau of Land Management.

No structures were destroyed in the fire and there was only minor damage to a couple homes. Fire managers give much of the credit for this to the fact that many homeowners had participated in Firewise Community practices. Residents may contact the Fremont County Firewise coordinator for more information on this program. Call 307- 857-3030.

Feature Photo: "Great Basin Team #2 wishes to thank the community of Dubois for their support on the Lava Mountain Fire. We will begin heading home tomorrow but we'll be leaving you in good hands with Mandell's Type 3 Incident Management Team and over 150 firefighters on the line. The community has been exceptional to work with and will leave a lasting impression as of one of the most supportive communities we've ever had the privilege to put our boots in. Thank you Dubois. Great Basin Team #2." h/t Shoshone National Forest facebook page.