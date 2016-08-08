Cliff Creek Fire is 97% contained

(Jackson, Wyo.) - The Cliff Creek fire received rain over the weekend, which along with higher humidity, caused reduced fire activity. The fire is currently 31,966 acres and 97% contained.

Weather forecast for the week calls for higher temperatures, lower relative humidity, and occasional afternoon thunderstorms. Unburned pockets of vegetation in the interior of the fire area are expected to dry out becoming available to burn. Individual and group tree torching may occur and smoke columns will be visible.

Firefighters continue mopping up hot spots, monitoring the fire and repairing areas where it will help to expedite the lifting of area, trail and road closures. Repair work includes removing berms that may have been created along roadways and insuring any stream crossings are stable. They are also backhauling trash and equipment no longer needed.

Western Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team 1, Incident Commander Paul Swenson, has assumed command of the fire.

The Cliff Creek Fire is using natural barriers in the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area and the Gros Ventre Wilderness to confine the fire’s northern boundary to minimize firefighter and aviation exposure to danger and to allow fire to play a natural role in the Wilderness. Fire is one of the only tools nature has to restore the forest habitat to natural conditions. In the spring, fire treated areas will bring a new flush of wildflower blooms and additional vegetation wildfire can feed on.

Area/Trail Closures

The Bridger-Teton National Forest Emergency Area Closure, Order #04-03-562 went into effect Friday, August 5. This modification to the closure allows public access to areas WEST of Granite Creek. Burned areas, Granite Creek Campgrounds, Granite Hot Springs and numerous forest trails remain closed. The area closure also encompasses everything east of Granite Creek, the ridge north of Granite Hot Springs within the Gros Ventre Wilderness, and easterly to the Sawtooths and south along the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area to Jack Creek Basin and the private land boundary.

