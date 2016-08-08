Recent arrests around Sheridan County



Deanna Nikol Hanse, 45, Sheridan, DUI.

Edwin Moses Jacobs, 28, Sheridan, Possession of Marijuana.

Natasha Jean Bogunovich, 29, Big Horn, Mont., Reckless Driving and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Meagan Jo Knudson, 29, Sheridan, DUI.

Jesus Manuel Palcios, 27, Sheridan, DUI.

Herber Roldan, 32, Sheridan, DUI and Hit & Run.

Kalven Paul McPherson, 18, Sheridan, Burglary, Child Endangering and Delivery of Tobacco.

Andrew Oliver Nelson, 41, Sheridan, Warrant.

Michael John Garcia, 31, Sheridan, Warrant.

(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on Aug. 5-7. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.