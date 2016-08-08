Fatal crash north of Sheridan discovered four days later

A fatal crash north of Sheridan, Wyoming on August 1st has resulted in the death of 67-year-old Rathdrum, Idaho, resident Marvin Updike. An estimated time of the crash was at 6:00 a.m. on the 1st near mile post four on Interstate 90 approximately 19 miles north of Sheridan.





Updike was driving a 2009 Dodge Nitro SUV and towing a utility trailer while traveling northwest on I-90 when the Dodge left the highway into the median. After entering the median, the Dodge crossed both lanes of I-90 eastbound and continued into the west ditch from the eastbound lanes down a steep embankment. The Dodge tripped and rolled in the ditch on the embankment. The SUV and trailer separated during the crash and eventually came to rest in the bottom of a ravine.





The crash scene was not visible from the interstate and was not discovered until August 5th by a small airplane that flew over the crash scene.





Updike was not wearing a seat belt, was not ejected and sustained fatal injuries on scene.





A possible medical condition and/or driver fatigue are being investigated as contributing factors in this crash that marked the 56th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.





This investigation is still ongoing with pending autopsy results.





