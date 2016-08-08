The Lander Pet Connection - Meet Brooks!

I am calm, loving, have a happy tail and walk well on a leash when I wear a harness. I do super with the other dogs at LPC when I am out walking with them, playing along the fence or in the yard. I like to play pretty roughly so I would need a canine sibling that is okay with that. I will be a great companion for someone who is looking for a dog to walk and play with but that is old enough to have left the insanity of youth behind. I so want a stable, forever home so please come meet me at LPC and find out what a great giant I am!

As a large pit, maybe Great Dane mix, I can look a bit intimidating, but you won't find a sweeter, well behaved young man! Originally I was an owner surrender due to a change in household circumstances, nothing I did wrong. I was in a home with a cat and a small child and was great with both. I got adopted to a home with other dogs and unfortunately one of my new canine siblings became aggressive so I came back at LPC. We thought I had found my perfect home, but then LPC got the call that my humans were moving and had to bring me back. This could bring a boy down, but the LPC ladies assure me that the perfect home is out there and they will be very lucky when they get me!