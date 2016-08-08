Lander Valley Real Estate Featured Homes - Location, location, location!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - It's all about the location with these two properties! - Offered by Lander Valley Real Estate



​44 Sacajawea, Lander, WY 82520



​This tasteful and spacious elevated ranch home sits in the Squaw Creek area, with panoramic views all around. The large rooms & large windows take in the beautiful views of both sunrises and sunsets. There is plenty of living space on both levels. The extra large garage can hold many vehicles & toys. The kitchen is spacious and there is laundry on each level.

​The style throughout this home is breathtaking. One of the three beautiful bathrooms includes a contemporary self-standing sauna. There are 5 bedrooms, and a large unfinished area that makes great play space or a nice space to finish. Comes with great water well. The price is wonderful for so much home & fabulous location. Click here to learn more about this property!





2756 Sinks Canyon unit #4, Lander, WY 82520



​It's hard to describe the relaxing feel of this condo, located in the coveted sinks Canyon area. The privacy, spectacular scenery and river access will definitely ease your worries. From the main level patio you can access the common areas & river, watch wild life, fish, sit, relax while nestled among aspen and pine. There are also decks off the dining room and master bedroom!



​​There are 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The Condo assoc. maintains the grounds and exterior, so your life is truly carefree. The condos sit on the approx. 2.05 acre grounds of the Popo Agie Ranch Condominiums. Click here to learn more about this property!





If you are interested in a showing, call Juanita Duncan at 307-349-1661!



