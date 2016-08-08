Casting for Recovery in Dubois celebrates breast cancer survivors across the state

Before the retreat officially started, the women had already gathered to talk, take walks and relax. The low hum of their conversation and laughter was a joy to hear. We were all keeping a watchful eye on the skies and the plumes of smoke coming from the Lava Creek forest fire burning about 10 miles away. The nearby fires continued throughout the weekend - but they did not impact the women who had come for a weekend of renewal and sharing.



During the weekend, the women learned the basics of fly fishing - from tying knots to casting a fly line to safely landing and releasing fish. But the weekend is about much more than fishing. We also had facilitator-led medical and psychosocial discussions. We gathered around the campfire for wonderful music performed by a local singer/songwriter. On Sunday, we began the day with our “Greeting the Sun” gathering which combines poems and songs that celebrate the blessings in our lives such as new friendships and natural places that renew our spirit. We concluded the retreat by celebrating success and the bonds of friendship that were formed over the weekend.

