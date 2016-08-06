New little cubs to Casper

(Casper, Wyo.) - Congrats parents!

Our friends at Wyoming Medical Center have provided us with the recent births to Casper:

July 27, 2016

Boy, Trace Thomas, to Jessica and James Abarca of Casper

Girl, Alyson Marie, to Cynthia and Scott Leverich of Casper

Boy, Roark Esko, to Kelsey and Bryce True of Casper

July 28, 2016

Boy, Jaxon Wesley, to Lisa and Travis Astry of Evansville

Girl, Kaydence Marie, to Aubree Lee-Richardson and Joseph Richardson of Casper

July 29, 2016

Girl, Payton Marie, to Erin and Ty Werges of Casper

Girl, Holly Elizabeth, to Lacy and Dylan Meade of Casper

July 30, 2016

Girl, Sofiya Kay-Lynn, to Arica and Robert Wyatt of Casper



#oilcity #news #wmc

