10 cuties at the 2016 Fremont County Fair and Rodeo

The 2016 Fremont County Fair on County 10 is brought to you by Stotz Equipment in Riverton.
(Riverton, Wyo.) – It's been a great week at the Fremont County Fair and Rodeo. The kids have certainly enjoyed the fun from the animals, carnival, food and the rodeo. Here are 10 of our favorite cuties from this year's fair.
Rhodi Brow hanging out with his pigs. Story to follow on County 10.
Even the kids were Tough Enough to Wear Pink at Tuesday night's rodeo.
Ford and Kylie are keeping an eye on the pigs.
Kids and mom enjoy delicious dip 'n dots at Monday's Military Appreciate Night. There was tons of awesome food.
Cooper, Fisher and Carson enjoying the carnival.
Taylor just finished showing her lamb!
Fremont County is full of hard working kids.
Aidan watching over his pigs at the fair. Story to follow.
Wearing Pink in support of Tough Enough to Wear Pink. h/t Matthew and Billie Dighton.
PeeWee Goat Show. Hunter (age 7). This was Hunter's 7th year showing - Hunter showed a Sannen Doe & market goat this year. h/t Jessica Murray.
