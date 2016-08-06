10 cuties at the 2016 Fremont County Fair and Rodeo

The 2016 Fremont County Fair on County 10 is brought to you by Stotz Equipment in Riverton.

(Riverton, Wyo.) – It's been a great week at the Fremont County Fair and Rodeo. The kids have certainly enjoyed the fun from the animals, carnival, food and the rodeo. Here are 10 of our favorite cuties from this year's fair.

Rhodi Brow hanging out with his pigs. Story to follow on County 10.

Even the kids were Tough Enough to Wear Pink at Tuesday night's rodeo.

Ford and Kylie are keeping an eye on the pigs.

Kids and mom enjoy delicious dip 'n dots at Monday's Military Appreciate Night. There was tons of awesome food.

Cooper, Fisher and Carson enjoying the carnival.