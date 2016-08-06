Snapped: Deserted Fairgrounds

The 2016 Fremont County Fair on County 10 is brought to you by Stotz Equipment in Riverton.







h/t Don Rood for capturing the Midway and Ag areas from above this morning. Here's the schedule of events at the Fair today:



SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 FREMONT AGRICULTURE DAY

EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN 10:00 A.M. TO 9:00 P.M.

8:30 a.m. Small Animal Master Showmanship Cottonwood Arena 10:00 a.m. Carnival Midway Attractions Opens Midway 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Open for Guests 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Premium pay-out available Fair Office 10:00 a.m. Junior Livestock Sale “New Start Time” Show Lawn Tent 12:00 p.m. –3:00 p.m. Fremont County’s Got Talent Free Stage 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Begin arrival of Fiesta Margaritas Fremont Center Kitchen 2:00 p.m. Best Fiesta Margarita Judging Fremont Center Kitchen 2:00 p.m. Kidz Zone – Fiesta Piñata Fun! Little Wind Center 3:30 p.m. Free Stage Entertainment begins Free Stage 3:00 p.m. Kidz Zone -Plush Animal Auction Action Little Wind Center 3:00 p.m. Weiner Dog Races Show Lawn 4:00 p.m. Best Frijoles Charro (Cowboy Beans) in place/Judging Fremont Center – Kitchen 4:00 p.m. Riverton Ranger Ice Cream Freeze Off Cottonwood Lawn

7:15 p.m. Calcutta For Demolition Derby 7:30 p.m. Riverton Elks Demolition Derby













#county10 #news #snapped