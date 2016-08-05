Park officials have no new info on whereabouts of missing teen

(Moose, Wyo.) - Grand Teton National Park stated on their Facebook page this afternoon that the search for 16-year-old Fauna Jackson continues with little new information.
"There is no additional information about her whereabouts," stated the Facebook post.
The Park asks for people to call 307-739-3517 with any information that may assist with the search.
"The search is an all-hands-on-deck effort including about 100 individuals. Law enforcement rangers, maintenance workers, administrative professionals, naturalists, paramedics, dispatchers, couriers, vegetation crew members, and more are all helping with the effort, many of them breaking away from their normal duties to do so," stated the Park int he Facebook post.
Jackson who went missing in Grand Teton National Park near Triangle X Ranch yesterday, August 4 while she was working on a service project for Groundwork USA.
Photo: Searchers receive a briefing before beginning search efforts Friday. h/t NPS.
