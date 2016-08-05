Running a stop sign results in fatal crash in Cheyenne

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office to assist with the investigation of a fatal crash east of Cheyenne in Laramie County yesterday that resulted in the death of 32 year old Laramie County resident Joseph D. Redmond.





The crash occurred at 11:44 a.m at the intersection of Dell Range Blvd and Whitney Rd. Redmond was driving a 1985 Nissan pickup into Cheyenne traveling westbound on Dell Range Blvd prior to the crash. A second vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, being driven by 65 year old Chugwater, Wyoming resident William Eric Rassmussen, was northbound on Whitney Rd at the time of the crash. Rassmussen failed to observe the stop sign at the intersection of Whitney and Dell Range and entered the intersection colliding with Redmond in a T-Bone type crash. Both drivers were in proper use of seat belts and were not ejected. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne. Joseph D. Redmond succumb to his injuries at the hospital.





Distracted driving is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash and charges are pending. The crash marks the 55th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016.





