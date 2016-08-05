GIVEAWAY: 2 free tickets to the Truck Pulling event tonight

The 2016 Fremont County Fair on County 10 is brought to you by Stotz Equipment in Riverton.
The Western Grand National Truck Pulling night is this evening's event at the Fremont County Fair! Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. County 10 will be there with free popsicles, stickers and #headsup signs!
GIVEAWAY DETAILS:
- What: 2 Fremont County Fair Tickets to tonight's Western Grand national Truck Pulling event.
- How: Find Jenna in her Pitchengine shirt and County 10 hat walking around the Fair. When you find her you must sing us the chorus of your favorite disney song to win (hat not included).
- When: County 10 will be at the fair around 5:00 p.m. so look for the Pitchengine shirt and County 10 hat starting then.
