Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.



All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.

Arrests

Casper Police Department

The Casper Police arrest log was not available at the time of this release due to the Hostage Situation that took place in Casper.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Kevin Acosta-Morales, District Court Bench Warrant.

John A Dattoli, violate FVPA court order.

Danielle M Garton, failure to comply.

Wyoming Highway Patrol

Joshua J Wilson, DWUI, open container, no seatbelt.

