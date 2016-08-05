Cody 8th Street sidewalk repairs scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 8

Traffic delays are expected to be minimal beginning Monday when repairs begin on concrete double gutter and sidewalk on a $1.95 million highway improvement project in Cody.





Prime contractor Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell plans to repair double gutter at 9th Street and the entrance to Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Allan Avenue, Lindsay Lane, Canyon Avenue, and the highway access entrance to the contractor staging area near Medical Center Pharmacy, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.





Replacement of damaged sidewalk will occur near Pinnacle Bank, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, and the West Park Hospital parking lot.





"We are only removing and repairing damaged pieces. Work will be staged to maintain public access at all times," Frost said. "Work will generally be done from the street side of the double gutters and parking lanes on 8th Street. There should be minimal disruption to traffic on 8th Street, and the work should take one to two weeks. This will allow all concrete to be properly cured by the Sept. 1 time frame for wearing course pavement paving to begin."





Due to damaged concrete, increased visitor traffic and upcoming summer events, including the annual Cody Stampede celebration, WYDOT and Mountain Construction Co., suspended work June 12 on the U.S. 14/16/20 project between 10th Street and Cody Labs.





"We appreciate everyone's patience on this project," Frost said.





WYDOT specifications mandate wearing course pavement to be placed on highways by Sept. 15 due to expected onset of fall and winter weather.





The Cody project is located between 10th Street and Cody Labs on U.S. 14/16/20, which includes 8th Street and Sheridan Avenue (between milepost 50.64 (Cody Labs) and milepost 51.78 (10th Street) in Cody).





Project scope of work includes pavement rehabilitation, including asphalt milling and re-paving of three inches of asphalt pavement and asphalt wearing course; Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades; replacement of broken curb and gutter, double gutter and sidewalk; and replacement of a traffic signal pole at the southwest corner of the 8th Street/Beck Avenue intersection at the entrance to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.





h/t WYDOT





