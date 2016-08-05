Homeowners move into the Grove Phase II 2 weeks early

“We are pleased to welcome our newest homeowners to Grove Phase II and are proud to say they represent a diverse cross section of our local workforce, including teachers, social workers, service industry, artists, small business owners, and public sector employees,” April Norton, Housing Director for the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department said. “This development – conveniently located next to the Teton

County Library, START Bus stops, two grocery stores, the Garaman Pathway, and Powderhorn Park – is providing critical housing for important members of our workforce.”

“I’m particularly proud of our staff who have worked tirelessly to get our deserving new homeowners into their units ahead of schedule,” Norton said.

Grove Phase II consists of 24 units that have a mix of Category II, Category III, and employment restrictions. Once fully occupied, 43 adults and 14 children will live in Phase II. They will join the 32 adults and 17 children currently residing in Grove Phase I, which consists of 20 rental units that are a mix of categories I, II and III. Homeowner closings are expected to be completed by the end of August.

The Grove Phase III – a public-private partnership with Habitat for Humanity – is set to commence this fall, with infrastructure development provided by Teton County. Habitat will add an additional 24 Category I units by the end of 2021.