Cheyenne's newest Verizon Smart Store is hiring!

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Wyoming Wireless, Premium Verizon Retailer is looking for excited people to work in their Verizon smart store in Cheyenne. Currently the store has a store manager opening as well as full and part time sales positions.

The store manager position offers hourly, plus commission and a store performance bonus. If you are looking for an exciting job in the ever growing cellular technology field, want to work for a company with advancement opportunities and think providing top notch customer service is key, apply today.

Apply in person at 3769 East Lincolnway, next to Murdoch's in the Cheyenne Plaza, or send resume to john@wyowireless.com

