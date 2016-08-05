County 10 will see you at the fair TONIGHT!

The 2016 Fremont County Fair on County 10 is brought to you by Stotz Equipment in Riverton.











County 10 will also be giving away TWO free tickets for tonight's event. Contest to follow soon...









#county10 #news #stotz

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Western Grand National Truck Pulling night is this evening's event at the Fremont County Fair! Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. County 10 is one of the sponsors for tonight's event and we'll be there with free popsicles and stickers! Come by and say hi to the team!