Should I file bankruptcy? Here are 5 reasons why you should consider it

(Wyoming) - The plummeting prices of oil and gas has led to layoffs and financial crisis for many Wyoming families. Some are struggling to make their next house payment, while others are increasing their credit card debt to pay for monthly bills and food. In all, many families are in trying times right now and filing for bankruptcy might be the answer for financial relief.



Here are 5 reasons why you should consider filing for bankruptcy:

1. The bank is about to foreclose on your home

2. Your lender is about to repossess your car

3. You are overwhelmed by medical bills

4. You have suffered a sudden loss of income

5. You want to stop a lawsuit against you

Next step? Picking the right lawyer for filing bankruptcy and it can be challenging. Filing bankruptcy is not something a person does every day, so it may make sense to pick a lawyer who does. For the second year running, Clark Stith holds the No. 1 spot for the most number of Wyoming bankruptcy cases filed on behalf of clients. Click here to learn more on how Clark Stith can help you!

"We are a debt relief agency. We help people file for bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy Code."



