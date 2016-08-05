Update: Aspen Creek situation ends peacefully

( Casper, Wyo. ) - Lt. Chris Hadlock reported just before noon the hostage situation at 800 Werner Court the Aspen Creek Building had ended safely.

The male suspect is now in custody and it is left to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office to assess charges.

"Anytime we have a situation like this we work to ensure the public safety. We were able to come to a peaceful and safe resolution and this is what we always hope for," said Hadlock.

The victim has been assessed and is now safe with his family. It is unknown at this time if the suspect knew the victim and a motive for the holdup has not yet been released.

"We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation with this situation. We are hopeful to allow people back into the area very soon."





