Weekend Roundup: Deer Creek Days; Rockin' the River; Beartrap Summer Music Festival

Take a look at what's going down around town:
Friday, August 5th
- Stage III Presents RED at Stage III Community Theater at 7:30 pm.
- Rockin' The River at the Old Town Family Fun Center at the Parkway Plaza at 6:00 pm.
- 9 Wine and Dine at 3 Crowns Golf Club at 5:00 pm.
- Deer Creek Days in Glenrock.
- Beartrap Summer Music Festival at Beartrap Meadow.
- Natrona County Master's Farmer's Market at 7:30 am.
Sunday, August 7th
