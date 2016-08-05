WGFD responded to Casper Mountain Motorsports for possible mountain lion sighting

(Casper, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Public Information Specialist Janet Milek reported that the WGFD received a report of a mountain lion near Casper Mountain Motorsports this morning around 7:30 am.
Milek reported that field biologists responded to the area but could not confirm that a lion was in the area. They continue to monitor the area, but were not able to locate any cat tracks or scat.
"We just want to remind people again that there may be wildlife in and around town and to be vigilant and continue to be aware when recreating around town," said Milek.
If you come across a mountain lion, bear, or any other dangerous wildlife, please contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at (307) 473-3400.
h/t WGFD/Pitchengine Communities
#oilcity #news