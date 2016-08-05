Granite Creek evacuation order lifted

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Today, the evacuation order for Granite Creek summer homes was lifted at 10:00 a.m. for residents only. Public access to campgrounds in Granite Creek are restricted to day use only.

The East side of the road where the fire area is will remain closed to all public use. Property owners will be allowed into their property. This will be indefinite, unless the conditions of the fire area change. Public Access will be allowed on the west side of the road, for day use only. No overnight camping or other recreational use is not allowed. Granite Creek Hot Springs will remain closed for public use. “We are glad that folks can get back to their homes,” said Rich Ochs, Teton County Emergency

Management Coordinator. “We also remind people that this incident is far from resolved. This is still an

active fire, and people still need to be careful.”



The Cliff Creek Fire is 31,169 acres and 84% contained. Firefighters are hopeful containment will be near 100% by the end of the weekend.

Firefighters are using natural barriers in the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area and the Gros Ventre Wilderness to confine the fire’s northern boundary to minimize firefighter and aviation exposure to danger and to allow fire to play a natural role in the Wilderness.

The interior of the fire is actively burning, especially on hot and windy days. This interior burning is not threatening containment lines.

The Lower Valley Energy electricians are removing hazardous trees along the powerlines in Granite Creek. They are hopeful they will be able to restore power by Friday. They will be working for several weeks stabilizing power in the drainage. Firefighters are repairing dozer and handlines and backhauling excess hoses, water tanks and other equipment.

Until significant snow is received across the area, group and single tree torching in the fire’s interior will not be uncommon. When this occurs, smoke columns may become visible from Bondurant, Pinedale and Jackson. This is a natural process that allows the forest to reset itself, creating a healthier habitat that will benefit wildlife.



Safety Concerns

After a fire passes through an area, most trees become weakened. These fire weakened trees are called snags. It is VERY important to stay away from blackened areas and burned trees, and especially hazardous trees as they are extremely dangerous to be around.



Smoke inversions in the night and morning hours can be irritating to individuals with breathing problems. It is recommended these individuals stay indoors during these times.



Windows may be opened during the day and early evenings, but should be closed at night or when the inversion starts to settle smoke in the valley to avoid unnecessary smoke exposure.



Feature Photo: Holding the Line - July 29, Zach Burlin, Firefighter/Paramedic Jackson Hole Fire/EMS. h/t InciWeb

