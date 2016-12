Recent Arrests in Teton County

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Here is a recap of local

arrests

in the Town of Jackson and Teton County. All persons

arrested

or cited are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

On Sunday at 2:21 a.m., Nicholas Dyle, age 37 of Cheyenne, WY was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Early Monday morning at 12:32 a.m., Larry Deloch, 28, of Wilson WY was charged with public intoxication and destruction of property.

On Tuesday at 7:18 p.m., 44-year-old Edward Healey of Jackson, WY was arrested for Public Intoxication.

On Wednesday at 1:54 a.m., 25-year-old Alexander Chay of Wilson, WY was arrested for DUI.

On Wednesday at 12:01 p.m., 53-year-old Anthony Edwards of Jackson, WY was arrested for Public Intoxication.