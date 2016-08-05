Lava Mountain Fire now 80 percent contained; Firefighting resources available for reassignment

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Type 1 National Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire has burned 14,579 acres and is now 80 percent contained. Currently 541 personnel are working on the fire and its cost to date is $16,685,115.





According to the this morning's report, yesterday the fire continued to have areas of small interior smoke as unburned islands burned. Crews patrolled and mopped up any hotspots they found near the fire’s edge and continued to hold and improve current containment lines. Work was also done in Sheridan Creek to further secure the area and repair to fire damaged areas continues. Night shift continued to patrol and monitor and suppress any hotspots they found.





Today's plan will focus on monitoring areas of active or potential fire activity, mopping up hot spots and patrolling in all divisions of the fire. Rehabilitation of burn areas will continue, as will the removal of firefighting equipment such as hoses and pumps that are no longer in use. Due to increased containment and reduced fire behavior, firefighting resources will be made available for reassignment to other fires.





The following communities are now in “SET” status: Timberline Ranch, Big Diamond Ranch, Long Creek subdivision, Sheridan Creek Cow Camp, MacKenzie Highland Ranch, Triangle C Ranch, Falls Creek Campground, Roaring River Subdivision, Buckboard Subdivision, Lava Mountain Lodge, Double Bar J Ranch, Stony Point, Bald Mountain, Upper and Lower Warm Springs, Teton Valley Ranch Camp, Hat Butte area, Sawmill Turnoff, Union Pass and Porcupine Subdivisions.







Road Closures include Forest Service Roads 240, 532, 538, 540, 542, 542.1I, 629, and 732 are closed. Additionally, Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 and the Continental Divide Trail from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob are closed.





Feature photo: h/t Julie Updike / Pitchengine Communities



