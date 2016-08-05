Whit Fire growth slows; Closure and evacuation list updated





The fire began on Tuesday, Aug. 2, about 15 miles west of Cody. On that initial day, at least two homes and one other structure were lost. An updated list of home losses is not immediately available.





More than 230 people are currently assigned to the fire, which is up from the 175 reported on Thursday morning. Crews will focus today on putting out hot spots and strengthening fire lines.





Due to fire containment efforts involved with the Whit Creek Fire in Park County, all boat ramps at Buffalo Bill State Park have been closed to the public until further notice.

The closures are necessary due to aircraft accessing water from Buffalo Bill reservoir for use in the fire fighting efforts. Additionally, Northfork Campround has been closed to new first-come, first-serve campers until fire crews have arrived. Persons with reservations at the campground should not be affected by these new developments.





Current evacuations: Whit Creek Rd. Big Hat Ranch Golden Key Ranch Simek Ranch Cty Rd 6NS & all connecting roads to include Bear Creek Subdivision





The Shoshone National Forest has closed two trails: Green Creek Trail and Twin Creek Trail. BLM Cody Field Office has closed Sheep Mountain Trail.







photo h/t Kristen Castle





An infrared flight last night confirmed that the Whit Fire remains at 9,647 acres, which was originally reported on Thursday morning.