Breaking: Single male held hostage near Werner Court by another male

(Casper, Wyo.) - This morning the Casper Police Department responded to Werner Court for a hostage situation.

The Casper Police Department has made contact with a male suspect who currently has a single male held hostage in an office of one of the building along Werner Court.

CPD is investigating and negotiating with the suspect.

The area of Werner Court is currently closed due to the situation.

Building in the area have been evacuated for safety.

More information will be provided.





