Dispatch for Friday, August 5th

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for August 4th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.







Jason Bragdon, 35, Gillette, bond revocation.

Jamie Galarneau, 29, Gillette, bench warrant.

Nicholas Odell, 31, Gillette, aggravated assault on a pregnant woman, interference with 911 calls.

Marcos Sanchez, 34, Gillette, driving with a suspended license.





