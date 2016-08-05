Nearly 100 people, FBI and local agencies continue search for missing teen

(Jackson, Wyo.) - This morning, the search continues for 16-year-old Fauna Jackson who went missing in Grand Teton National Park near Triangle X Ranch yesterday. She was working on a service project for Groundwork USA.



Jackson was last seen by her coworkers at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, near their work location in the park, on the east side of US Highway 89, north of Triangle X Ranch. According to statements by her coworkers, Jackson did not return from a short bathroom break.

"The Park Service is looking at any and all scenarios," said Denise Germann, public affairs officer for Grand Teton National Park.

Germann said that there are nearly 100 people assisting with the search today including ground crews, dog teams, vehicle crews and a helicopter. The park is also working with the FBI on the search.

Additionally, Grand Teton National Park is working with the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Teton County Sheriff Office, and Teton County Search and Rescue. Employees across the park are helping in the search.

"We are doing everything we can to find Ms. Jackson," said Germann.



If you have any information that may assist in the search of Jackson, please contact Grant Teton National Park at 307-739-3517 (note that the phone number has changed).