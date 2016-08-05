(Jackson, Wyo.) - Here are

5

free

things

to do this weekend:

1. Pass Bash: Saturday is the Teton Freedom Riders Pass Bash. Starting at 11 a.m. at the Stagecoach Bar and Grill in Wilson, there will be shuttles up the pass for people to try out the Pass trail system. The event is free. Get more details at the Facebook event page

2. Free Magic Show at the Library: Utah Magic's Paul Brewer returns with a high-energy, amazing magic show on Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Kids of all ages will enjoy the comedy and tricks. The show will be followed by a chance to meet Paul and his animals. Kids under 8 must be with a parent or guardian. Required tickets available at Youth Desk one hour before the show (at 10 a.m.).

3. Free Chipping: Clean up the yard this weekend and get the brush piles chipped for free. Thanks to a grant awarded to the Teton Area Wildfire Protection Coalition (TAWPC), residents can get brush piles chipped free of charge this Saturday, August 6. The chipper will be located in three locations in northern Teton County as indicated on the map (below). Residents are encouraged to bring vegetative materials from home fuels reduction work of less than 6" diameter to the chipper for processing and disposal. Times and locations are available in our article, "County offers free brush pile chipping this Saturday."

4. Summer Sunday BBQ: From 5 - 10 p.m. on Sunday at the Q Roadhouse and Brewery, they will host a free Sunday Summer BBQ. There will be live music, lawn games, and food and drink for purchase.

5. Concert on the Commons with Analog Son and Sonny Knight and the Lakers: As a part of the Concert on the Commons music series, Analog Son and Sonny Knight and the Lakers will play in Teton Village on Sunday. The concert starts at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase. More information is available here.


