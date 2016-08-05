Candidate Forum to focus on justice, social services, equality and housing

(Jackson, Wyo.) - One22, Jackson PFLAG and Shelter JH will be hosting a candidate forum on Thursday, August 11, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Candidates for town council, mayoral and county commissioner seats have been invited. The forum will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hansen Hall and will focus on the issues of equality and justice, non-discrimination and housing.

“There are many pressing issues facing the Town of Jackson and Teton County. At times, focus is taken away from social and economic justice, equality and social service needs in our community. This Forum is a great opportunity for voters to meet our local candidates and better understand their individual positions on these concerns. We also see housing incorporated under this social justice umbrella. We believe the demographics of this audience will be different from attendees at other forums,” said Mark Houser, one of the Forum organizers and local coordinator for Jackson PFLAG.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive just after 5:30 p.m. so they can submit questions to be asked of candidates and peruse the candidates’ literature tables. The Forum begins at 6:00 p.m., Mayoral candidates are questioned at 6:20 p.m., County Commissioner candidates take the stage at 7:00 p.m., and Town Council candidates complete the Forum at 7:50 p.m.

“Many of the clients we see at One22 have faced or currently face the challenge of secure housing. We look forward to hearing the candidates' ideas and to creating an opportunity for open dialogue with the whole Teton County community," said Mary Erickson, Executive Director of One22.

"Each group of candidates will be asked a question on inequality and justice and then a question on non-discrimination. Then, candidates will collectively be asked to raise Yes or No paddles to a series of questions asked during a speed round on housing issues. Once the speed round is completed, candidates will be allowed to briefly explain their speed round responses, in order to address the nuances of their positions that exist beyond a simple Yes or No answer. At this point, Forum organizers will select one audience question to present to the candidates. Finally, each candidate will have one minute to offer a closing statement," Houser added.

Invited candidates are also responding to a written questionnaire, which will be released on August 9. The questionnaire will be shared through social media, organizational email lists and to local press contacts. Copies of the completed questionnaires will also be available at the Forum on August 11.