Ground crews, dogs and a helicopter search for missing teen

(Moose, Wyo.) - Teton Interagency Dispatch received a call at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, regarding a report of a missing person. The missing person, 16-year old female Fauna Jackson, a member of Groundwork USA, was working on a service project in the park.

Jackson was last seen by her coworkers at approximately 8:45 a.m. near their work location in the park, on the east side of US Highway 89, north of Triangle X Ranch. According to statements by her coworkers Jackson did not return from a short bathroom break.

Rangers immediately did a hasty search of the area, with no evidence of Jackson. Ground search crews, aerial recognizance by an interagency helicopter, dog search teams, and vehicle and engine road patrols were initiated. Missing person posters were also distributed throughout the area.

The Wyoming Civil Air Patrol will assist the investigation with anticipated aerial patrols tonight. The aerial patrols will use forward looking infrared imaging (FLIR) to detect sources imitating heat on the ground. Additional crews will arrive early Friday morning to assist with ground and vehicle searches.

The Groundwork USA participants were conducting trail work to assist in a trail reroute project. Groundwork USA is a national organization that assists to revitalize neighborhoods and transform communities. Teams are created to address environmental issues, enhance career skills, and share environmental awareness through conservation and restoration work.

This youth crew of approximately 20 members has been working in the park for the past week. They have assisted with trail, vegetation and historic structure projects.

More than 60 individuals from Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Teton County Search and Rescue and Teton County Sheriff's Office have been involved in search management and activities.

Jackson was last seen wearing a white hat, tan pants and long-sleeve green shirt that says “Find Your Park” and “Groundwork USA.” She may have a purple backpack. Please contact Grant Teton National Park at 307-739-3356 with any information that may assist in the search of Jackson.