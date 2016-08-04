A Fair Day for the County Fair: 7 Photos from Today's Showings

(Gillette, Wyo.) We were out at the Cam-Plex this afternoon for the opening of the Trade Show at the Campbell County Fair. While there we checked out some of the winners from the various craft competitions, and checked in on the Poultry Show. Here's some of our favorites from the winner's row:

Chad Behnke, 15, leathercraft



Maggie Cosner, quilts

Camille Prelle, photography

Wicket, Darth Vader (blue), and Princess Leia are Brodie Lesher's.



There's still plenty of Fair left this weekend, as well. In addition to the carnival rides set up out in the front parking lot, Pig Wrestling starts Friday night at 6 p.m. Dachshund Races at 1 p.m. and the Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. are on Saturday. On Sunday the Demolition Derby (2 p.m.) competes for attention against the Miss Campbell County Pageant that starts at 1 p.m. in the Heritage Center.

Later tonight Freestyle Moto Insanity begins at Morningside Park, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for that are $20.