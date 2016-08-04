AMBER Alert: Teen missing from Montana could be in western Wyoming

UPDATE at 5:33 p.m.: The Fremont County Sheriff's Department has confirmed through radio traffic that authorities have found 16-year-old Sandy Moore. She was reportedly found with the suspect and the vehicle near Casper. The suspect is now reportedly in custody and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

The state on Montana issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl on Wednesday reports Q2 News. (Sheridan, MT) -Multiple sources confirm a WIC card belonging to the girl was reportedly used in Dubois at 9:45 a.m.

Sandy Moore was taken from her home during the night in Sheridan, Montana. Moore may have been kidnapped by Rodney Lee Zahn, 60, who is a registered violent offender and who is violating his probation.

Moore is a white female, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 116 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. She wears glasses and is mentally delayed. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black short sleeves and jeans. Zahn stands 5-feet, five-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes, balding and tattoos on his arms.

The suspect's vehicle is a black 1987 Ford pickup with a Montana license plate 3-50558B, white toolbox and green bicycle in back, pulling a tan/white fifth-wheel trailer with a red generator and blue cover on the back of the trailer.

It is believed Sandy was taken from her residence during the night by Zahn. They are possibly headed to Billings or Boise, Idaho. Multiple sources confirm a card belonging to the girl was reportedly used in Dubois at 9:45 a.m.

If you have any information about the girl of Zahn contact call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 406-843-5301 or 911.

Feature photo: Q2 News