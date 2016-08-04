Who's your favorite Wyoming artist? Nominations for the best of 2016 are open

(Wyoming) This year's Governor's Arts Award is open for nomination. Each year the awards honor artists, art organizations, and art patrons who perform outstanding service to the arts community in Wyoming.

It's the 35th year for the Governor's Arts Awards, which started in 1982 from an endowment by the Union Pacific Foundation. More than 20 Wyoming communities have been recognized for their dedication to the arts. Most recently, Sarah Rogers from Sundance won last year . The AVA Community Art Center was a recipient in 2012.

The Wyoming Arts Council has a public nomination process with nominations due in early October. Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be a nominee. Accomplishments that are noted should reflect substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.

Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. This year's ceremony is scheduled for February 3rd, 2017.

Nominations must be emailed or postmarked no later than October 3rd, and emailed to arts@wyo.gov or sent to:

Governor’s Arts Awards

Wyoming Arts Council

2301 Central Avenue, 2nd Floor

Cheyenne, WY 82002



Forms and more information are available at the WyoArts website

#county17 #news