WhatsHappening this Weekend: Monster Trucks at the Fair; Live music; Kid Olympics and more!

Thursday, August 4

LANDER - Pokemon Go Event in Lander. Tonight there will be a community event called "PokeFest" hosted at Cenntennial Park from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

RIVERTON - Aug. 4 Fremont Energy Day, EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN: 12-8pm. Shows and exhibits all day long. Carnival fun on the Midway opens at 5pm. Monster Truck Insanity Tour at 7:30pm at the Grand Arena.

rivertoncountryclub.net RIVERTON - 42nd Saltwater Classic Pro Am Golf Tournament, which attracts top professionals each year at the Riverton Country Club. Entry fees start at $225. Held at 4275 Country Club Drive. 307-856-4779, rccgolf@wyoming.com

DUBOIS - The Dubois Museum and McDonald’s Children’s Exploration Series: Wildlife Viewing! The Dubois Museum and the National Bighorn Sheep Center will teach tips on viewing wild creatures. 8-4.

LANDER - 3rd Annual Tiger Football Camp for 3rd-8th graders. The camp will be running this week Tues-Thurs. 3rd-6th grade from 8-9:30 and 7th-8th grade from 10-11:30 am. Cost of the camp is $30 and campers can register on-site at the LVHS Practice field on Tuesday morning.

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!

LANDER - Lander’s Trivia Thursday at the Coulter Loft, hilarious fun with prizes awarded, 7-10pm. 332-8228, 126 Main S.

Friday, August 5

LANDER - Maverick Lounge "Full Blown Mosey" event at 8:30 p.m.

RIVERTON - Aug. 5 Fremont Domestic Violence Awareness Day. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN: 10am-9pm. Shows and exhibits all day long. Carnival fun on the Midway opens at 4pm. Western Grand National Truck Pulling Series, at 7:30 pm at the Grand Arena. County 10 will be handing out stickers and popsicles at the gates of the arena starting at 5:00 p.m.

DUBOIS - Kid Olympics sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois! Youngsters will face different challenges and win cool prizes as they face-off to be the best 2016 Kid Olympian! 8am-2pm. Test your metal and have fun making some new friends. Any questions or comments, please call Jeda at (307) 455-2235, 401 Carsons St., jeda@dyakids.com

SOUTH PASS CITY - Flora & Fauna Hike of South Pass City State Historic Site. A guided hike with John Mionczynski. This renowned biologist & naturalist has lived in the Atlantic City & South Pass area for more than four decades. 10:30 - 12:00 p.m.

DUBOIS - Dubois Friday Night Rodeos all summer long. This is a favorite family friendly event of real western rodeo action geared for all ages. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Aug. 6 Fremont Agriculture Day, EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN: 10am-9pm. Shows and exhibits all day long. Carnival fun on the Midway opens at 10am. Fremont County’s Got Talent at the Free Stage at 12-3:00 pm. Calcutta for Demotion Derby Drivers at 7:15 p.m. Riverton Elks Demolition Derby, at 7:30 pm at the Grand Arena.

RIVERTON - Wind River Casino Car Show, with registration from 8-10 am. The show starts at 10am–4pm. Located at 10269 Hwy 789. 307-855-2600, www.windriverhotelcasino.com

RIVERTON - The Riverton Museum / Wind River Visitors Council Trek: Castle Gardens. See spectacular petroglyphs carved in a sandstone formation located east of Riverton. Please note that there are no facilities at this remote site. Please call the Riverton Museum at 307-856-2665 to reserve a space for this trek. Meet at 700 East Park Ave. fremontcountymuseums.com

LANDER - Weekly Farmers Market. Fresh grown organic produce, local crafters and musicians. Tuesdays 5-6pm at Centennial Park (2nd/Main St.) and Saturdays 9am-noon at City Park, 405 Fremont St. Arrive early before they sell out.

LANDER - Lander hosts the 8th Annual Riverfest Art & Music festival. A celebration of regional favorite artists come together in Lander's beautiful riverside City Park. Colorful artist booths will feature local and regional arts and wares from 10am-7pm, with live bands starting at noon.

Sunday, August 7

Feature photo: Fremont County Fair 2015 / Pitchengine Communities

#county10 #news #whatshappening