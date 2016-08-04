BREAKING: GTNP seeks public's help to find missing teen

(Moose, Wyo.) - Grand Teton National Park is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager last seen this morning (8/4/16) at approximately 8:30 a.m. on the east side of US Highway 89 near Triangle X Ranch in Grand Teton National Park.

Missing person's name is Fauna Jackson and was last seen wearing a white hat, tan pants, and a green long-sleeve shirt that says "Find Your Park" and "Groundwork USA". She may also have a purple backpack.

If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3356.

Feature Photo: Fauna Jackson. h/t GTNP