Three seasons in Wyoming; Casper construction projects kicking off

(Casper, Wyo.) - There are three seasons in Wyoming; Almost Winter, Winter and Construction, which we all know and love.





Just a friendly heads up from Keep Casper Beautiful about some upcoming construction projects in the Oil City:





Concrete Repair on Second Street







Friday, August 5th, City crews will begin preparations for concrete repair on Second Street at Pennsylvania Avenue.





From August 8th to August 19th motorists can expect lane restrictions as crews make the repair.





Both South and North Pennsylvania Avenue will be fully closed to all traffic at Second Street. Access will be maintained for businesses located on Second Street.





Mill and Overlay Project on CY Avenue







On Monday, August 8th, City crews will begin work on CY Avenue between 13th and 15th Streets. From August 8th to August 11th motorists can expect lane restrictions.