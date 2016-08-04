Slow Food in the Tetons throws massive farm-to-table picnic

The 500-person farm-to-table picnic style dinner on the the Lockhart Cattle Company ranch is a fundraiser for Slow Food in the Tetons.

"This event is a celebration of local community, food and art. We're serving up a feast using as many local and rescued ingredients as possible, prepared by restaurants around the valley," said Scott Steen, d irector of operations for Slow Food in the Tetons.

The farm-to-table dinner will feature Bo-B-Q, Lotus Cafe, The Rose, Snake River Brewery, and Hole Food Rescue service food from Lockhart Cattle Co., Cosmic Apple Gardens, Haderlie Farms, Robinsons Family Farm and Ranch, and more. There will also be music by the Canyon Kids and local art for sale.

The event will help fund the organization's key initiatives -- The Jackson Hole People's Market, the Youth Culinary Program, and the Teton Slow Food Guide.



Steen says that the event will likely sell out. Limited tickets are available online at tetonslowfood.org

Feature Photo: Last year's Lockhart Ranch Party/ h/t Slow Food in the Tetons / Pitchengine Communities

