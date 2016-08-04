Natrona County recent arrests

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Amber M Anderson, Casper, breach of peace.

Marcus M Brown SR, Casper, public intoxication.

Larry Gujardo, Evansville, interference.

Cody D Hall, Casper, two possession of controlled substances-meth.

Adam R McClure, Casper, interference w/PO, DWUS, broken headlight, reckless driving, no interlock device, no tail lights, disobeying traffic signals.

Katherine M McNaughton, Casper, two possession of controlled substance-meth.

Amanda F Moore, Bar Nunn, failure to comply.

Jereme J Roark, Casper, NCIC hit.

Logan C Rossi, Evansville, DWUI.

James E Williams, California, possession of marijuana.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Dakota D Dodge, DWUI, attempt to elude, failure to comply.

Garth M Hickey, hold for WSP.





Mills Police Department

Stacey L Gourneau, failure to comply, DWUS.









