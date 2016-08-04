Mile High Mites youth hockey to learn from the Avalanche

(Casper, Wyo.) —Casper's locl Skating School (CSS) is partnering with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche to introduce youth athletes to the sport of ice hockey this year!





The Mile High Mites Learn to Play Hockey program will meet each Saturday morning September 17 to October 22 at the Casper Ice Arena.

Registration is now open through the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche webpage avalanche.nhl.com/ and accessible through Casper Ice Arena at www.casperwy.gov





Each Saturday morning from 10:30am-11:30am (9:15-10:15am on Oct 8), the 4-8 year old Mile High Mites will learn the skills of ice hockey from qualified Casper hockey coaches.





In addition to a single registration, participants receive a full set of CCM youth hockey gear including: Mile High Mites Jersey, helmet, skates, gloves, shoulder pads, shin guards, elbow pads, pants, equipment bag and stick; one (1) on-ice session with an Avs Alumni; and six (6) Avalanche tickets to a select MHM designated game.

For additional information regarding this skating opportunity contact Amateur Hockey at 303.615.6825 or Amateur.Hockey@TeamKSE.com.













