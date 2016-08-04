Prizes, judges announced for 5th Annual Pitch Day

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Silicon Couloir and First Western Trust have announced the judges for the 5th annual Silicon Couloir Pitch Day, happening next Wednesday August 10.

After each presenting company gives their 8 minute/8 slides pitch, the panel of judges will spend 10 minutes questioning the entrepreneurs on their business model. Once all 6 companies have presented, the panel will award prizes to the overall winner, and first runner up based on: strength/scalability of business idea, strength of presentation, likelihood of succeeding, likelihood of getting funded.



The six judges are experienced investors and corporate executives:

Mark Wan, Managing Partner, Causeway Media Partners



John Costello, Chairman, Global Board of Directors, Mobile Marketing Association



Todd Warden, Managing Partner, Harbor Light Capital Partners



Kay Jones, Chairman, First Western Trust, Jackson Hole



Gingee Prince, Managing Director, Enhanced Capital Partners



Tony Hartl, CEO PAH Capital, Founder, Seed Wines



Pitch Day Grand prize is $5,000 in cash, an invitation to attend a Hero Partners transformative business accelerator event and five sessions of Silicon Couloir Board coaching. The runner up will receive a Rusty Lion Academy coaching package. Additionally, the live audience will be given the opportunity to vote for their Audience Choice winner through real time text message voting. The Audience Choice winner will get $2,500 cash.

Pitch Day is on Wednesday, August 10, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts. The event will be held in the main theater, with presentations starting promptly at 4 p.m. and a reception to follow from 6–7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

