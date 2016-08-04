Wednesday's dry, windy conditions grow Cliff Creek Fire to 31,169 acres

(Jackson, Wyo.) - The Cliff Creek Fire was active yesterday due to 30 mph wind gusts and very dry conditions that promoted fire growth, mostly on the eastern flank. An additional 1,500 acres was added to the fire’s acreage yesterday. This growth occurred in the fire’s interior and containment lines are holding.

The fire is currently 31,169 acres and 84 percent contained.

The column that was visible from Grand Teton National Park was generated from surface fire that made runs in upper Mill and Dell Creeks of the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study area. These runs ran into the rocky slopes of the Gros Ventre Mountain range and died out. Group and single tree torching along the southern interior also put up several small columns.

The Lower Valley Energy will begin removing hazardous trees today in Granite Creek, and are hopeful they will be able to restore power by Friday. However, the power company will be working for several weeks stabilizing power in the drainage.

After strong winds Wednesday, firefighters will be looking for and extinguish hot spots that may be near containment lines. Other firefighters are repairing dozer and handlines and backhauling excess hoses, water tanks and other equipment. Helicopters are providing eyes in the sky to monitor fire behavior and are ensuring embers do not establish spot fires in unwanted areas. They are also supporting firefighters with backhauling equipment from spike camps.

Evacuations In Effect

A mandatory evacuation order for the Granite Creek area including Granite Campground, Granite Hot Springs, Jack Pine Summer Homes, and the Safari Club remains in effect.

Area/Trail Closures

The Bridger-Teton National Forest Emergency Area Closure, Order #04-03-560 remains in effect. This square area includes both sides of Hoback Canyon along Cliff Creek Road to the private land boundary. Cliff Creek Road (#30530) and Kozy Campground are open. Moving west, the Granite Creek drainage area is closed. The ridge north of Granite Hot Springs within the Gros Ventre Wilderness, and easterly to the Sawtooths and south along the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area to Jack Creek Basin and the private land boundary. A map associated with this closure is at: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/4865/32042/

Feature Photo: Cliff Creek Fire. h/t InciWeb / Pitchengine Communities

