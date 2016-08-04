After rigorous training, 11 are sworn into Jackson Hole Fire/EMS

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Monday night, 11 volunteer new recruits were sworn in by Chief Willy Watsabaugh.

According to Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, the 11 recruits started this rigorous journey in January of 2015. Recruits devoted 430 hours to training in five academies hosted by Jackson Hole Fire/EMS. All members of Jackson Hole Fire/EMS are trained in all hazards response, including Wildland Firefighting, Structural Firefighting, Emergency Medical Response, Hazardous Materials Response, Emergency Vehicle Driver Training. Additionally, the recruits had to participate in weekly Wednesday night trainings and crew checks, emergency calls for service, and extracurricular trainings set up in their home Firehouses.

Families and spouses of the recruits watched on as the new members recited the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Oath of service and were given their badges. Training Battalion Chief Brian Coe made the announcements and handed out the large stacks of certifications to each member along with huge accolades for the hard work and dedication the new recruits have provided the community.

The following names have been added to the Elite Emergency Services roster of Jackson Hole Fire/EMS. Their dedication to the community is highly regarded and embraced by the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS family:

Zach Berlin: Station 1 Jackson



Tyler Harlow: Station 1 Jackson



Carl Pelletier: Station 1 Jackson



Ian Cranston: Station 2 Wilson



Cody McInnes: Station 2 Wilson



Hunter Verde: Station 2 Wilson



Chance Abel: Station 3 Hoback



Jack Hutchinson: Station 3 Hoback



Jordan Lister: Station 3 Hoback



Brian McDaniel: Station 4 Moran



Scott Williams: Station 4 Moran

Feature Photo: The new recruits. h/t Matt Redwine / Jackson Hole Fire/EMS

#buckrail #news