Wednesday evening wreck results in 54th Wyoming highway fatality this year

(Casper, Wyo.) - A fatal crash west of Casper, Wyoming on August 3rd has resulted in the death of 31 year old Casper resident Matthew Robinson. The crash occurred at 6:05 p.m. on the 3rd near mile post 14 on Wyoming State Highway 258 approximately two miles west of Casper.





Robinson was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry traveling south on WY 258 when the Toyota crossed the center line into the northbound oncoming lane of travel. After crossing the center line, the Toyota collided with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 39 year old Evansville, Wyoming resident Shem Jeffs. The two vehicles collided in an offset head-on crash.





Robinson was not wearing his seat belt, was not ejected, but still sustained fatal injury on scene. Jeffs and a 17 year old passenger in the Ford truck were both wearing their seat belts. They were both transported by ground ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper and were treated and released.





Texting while driving is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash that marked the 54th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 87 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.





This crash demonstrates the value and importance of seat belt use in surviving a crash as the two vehicle occupants that were buckled up survived and were treated and released. The unrestrained driver did not survive the same crash. Seat belts save lives.

















