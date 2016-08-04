The 2016 Challenge for Charities fundraiser was a success!

The 2016 Challenge for Charities fundraiser ran from May 1st through July 10th, with the Half Marathon/5K/1-mile kids’ fun run held on July 4th, as the culminating event with record-breaking participation of over 900 runners from 33 states. To date, donations have tallied over $325,000 for both individual nonprofits and the matching pool fund. The matching percentage will be announced at the awards ceremony on August 25th. This event would not be possible without numerous volunteer hours and financial donations from both individuals and companies that have come together to support our community.

“We are thrilled that the Challenge for Charities has become such an important element of Lander nonprofits’ financial stability and health. Over the past six years, not counting this year’s fundraising event, the Challenge for Charities has funneled over $1,100,000 straight into our local nonprofits. That’s HUGE! It translates directly into more cool programming for our community,” said Lander Community Foundation Vice-Chair Mike Lilygren.

Once again, Fremont Therapy Group has come through for Lander as a Platinum Level sponsor of the Challenge for Charities. Brent Kaufman and Scott Phister, the physical therapists who co-founded Fremont Therapy Group in 1996, have long been whole-hearted Lander supporters. As Brent puts it, “We wanted to give back to this community which has been so supportive of us and made our business a success,” Scott agrees.

For a fourth year in a row, Fremont Toyota, has stepped up to support this event as a Platinum Sponsor. This major contribution makes a significant impact on the amount that the Foundation can match the individual nonprofits’ donations.

"Lander is our lifeline and we love to support our community, just as it supports us. It's important to be part of something good. Fremont Toyota has been a Platinum Sponsor since 2013. That equates to $40,000 that has gone back into our community through this event. We feel good about that, " said John New, General Manager.

For the current list of Challengers and Sponsors, please visit our website .

INVITATION TO ALL: The Challenge for Charities Award Ceremony will be held prior to the LanderLIVE concert, on August 25th from 5:30-6:30pm. This year’s match percentage will be announced and thirty-five participating nonprofits will be awarded checks from funds raised through the Lander Community Foundation’s fundraising event. Come support and celebrate some of Lander’s amazing nonprofits be recognized for their amazing work!

#sponsored #county10 #news #lcf

