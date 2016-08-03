Child molestation suspect involved in yesterday evening Cheyenne crash

The two individuals involved in last night's crash in Cheyenne have been identified as 26-year-old Cheyenne resident Dean Jackson and 22-year-old Cheyenne resident Ryan Romero.





Around 5 p.m. on August 2nd, Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) attempted to stop a 1996 Volvo passenger car near the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Storey Boulevard within the city limits of Cheyenne. The Volvo was being driven by Dean Jackson who was wanted for a felony warrant for failure to appear for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.





Jackson failed to stop for the agents and accelerated northbound on Yellowstone Road. A short time later, Jackson lost control of the Volvo and crashed at the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Four Mile Road. Jackson and Romero were both injured and transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.





There were no fatalities from this crash.





Jackson, on top of the felony warrant, is now also facing potential additional charges that are pending at this time.





The investigation is still ongoing.





