5 delicious foods you MUST try at the fair this week

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – One of the best things about the Fremont County Fair is the eclectic mix of food that is offered at the carnival and fair grounds.

Here is our short list of the best greasy, sweet and unique foods at the 2016 Fremont County Fair:

1. The Traditional Fair Funnel Cake: You can’t visit the county fair without having a funnel cake at least once. We recommend a little bit of powdered sugar and a lot of strawberry sauce to top off this fair staple.

h/t Shawn Weston via Instagram

2. Snow Cone - Who doesn't love a little (ok, a lot) of shaved ice?! We found Dace Schooner cooling off with a perfectly delicious snow cone on Tuesday's Tough Enough to Wear Pink night.

3. Ribbon Fries - Also known as potato twisters, these deliciously greasy potatoes are twisted and fried for about 3-5 minutes. We found ours at Big Sky Concessions. Watch how these are made here.